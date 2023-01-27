Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pear Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,772.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pear Therapeutics news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,710 shares of company stock valued at $357,687. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pear Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.