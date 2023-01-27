Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $274.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.51.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

