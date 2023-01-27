4,200 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth about $345,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
