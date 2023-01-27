Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

