Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 3.7 %
RYCEY stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
