Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 3.7 %

RYCEY stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

