PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 359 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $17,034.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $45.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

