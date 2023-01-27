Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Decreases By 64.1%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

AZYO opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.07). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Aziyo Biologics

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,588,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 22,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.