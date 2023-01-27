NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Sell

Pareto Securities lowered shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

