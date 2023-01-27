Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($164.13) to €157.00 ($170.65) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Thales Stock Performance

THLLY opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Thales has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

