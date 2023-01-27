BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BCTXW stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

