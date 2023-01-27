Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.17) to GBX 1,331 ($16.48) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,015 ($12.57) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.96) to GBX 1,145 ($14.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,104.33.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

