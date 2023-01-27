Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

