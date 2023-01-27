Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.11.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
