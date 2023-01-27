Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

