Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in January

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

