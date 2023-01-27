Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Drops By 59.5%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BMAQW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

