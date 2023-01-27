Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.37) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,115.71.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.92.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

