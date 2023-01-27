Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPP stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.