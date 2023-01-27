Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the December 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.12. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

