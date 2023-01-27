Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.