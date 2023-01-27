Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 209 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

