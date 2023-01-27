Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 77.5%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

BIS opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

