Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Down 91.5% in January

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

BRAC stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 2,060.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

