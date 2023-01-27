PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 223 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $10,581.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,542.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

PTCT opened at $45.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.