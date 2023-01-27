Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 235,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAL opened at $24.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

