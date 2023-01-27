Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases $62,000.00 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,770,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,301.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

Applied Digital Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,451,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 13.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 3,298.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 677,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

