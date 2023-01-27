Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

