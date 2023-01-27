Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Teradata by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

