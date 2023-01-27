Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SPOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Insider Activity

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spok by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Spok by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

