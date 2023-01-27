Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declines By 48.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
