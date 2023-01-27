Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declines By 48.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

