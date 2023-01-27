Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

