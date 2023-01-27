Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

MNRO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

