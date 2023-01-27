Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Monro Stock Up 0.7 %
MNRO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monro Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Monro
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
