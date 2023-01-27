QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

