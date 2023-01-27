StockNews.com Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

