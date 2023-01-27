Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

