Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

