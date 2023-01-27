Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

