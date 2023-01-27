Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 4.3 %
APDN stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
