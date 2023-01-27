Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

APDN stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

