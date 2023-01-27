First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 315,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Articles

