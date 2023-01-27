Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance
BWFG stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group
Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.
Further Reading
