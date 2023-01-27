Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,520,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 47,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.