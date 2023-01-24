Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.77. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,690.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,032,200 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

