Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $163.42

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Transactions at Eaton
In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Price Performance
Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton (ETN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.