Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $163.42

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.