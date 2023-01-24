Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.64 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

