StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

