Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $308.72 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

