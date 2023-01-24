APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
APi Group Stock Performance
NYSE:APG opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 108.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.