APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE:APG opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 108.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

