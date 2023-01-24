Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $40.92

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.69.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy
In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy
PBF Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PBF opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PBF Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
