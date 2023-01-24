Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDSMY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($155.43) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($206.52) to €175.00 ($190.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($184.78) to €162.00 ($176.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($178.26) to €148.00 ($160.87) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

