Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,447.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,447.20.
ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.80) to GBX 5,000 ($61.90) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $254.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $298.88.
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.