Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,447.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,447.20.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.80) to GBX 5,000 ($61.90) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $254.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $298.88.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.