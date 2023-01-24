Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $6.31

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redfin Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

